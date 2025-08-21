India’s LEML emerges as winning bidder for coking coal blocks

India’s Lloyds Energy and Metals Limited (LEML) has emerged as the highest bidder for the Tandsi III and Tandsi III-Extension coking coal blocks at a recently held auction, the company said in a statement on Thursday, August 21.

Located along the border of the Indian states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the coal block has estimated reserves of 23 million mt spread across 338 hectares and will be developed through a combination of open-cast and underground mining systems, the company said.

The company has proposed a production capacity of up to 300,000 mt per year, with the development phase expected to span four years. The necessary agreements for the project will be executed in due course, it said.

LMEL is engaged in iron ore mining, direct reduced iron (DRI) production and power generation, operating three verticals of sponge iron, mining and power generation in Maharashtra.