India’s KFIL commissions PCI plant for its mini-blast furnace

Thursday, 04 April 2024 15:12:11 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s casting and pig iron producer Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL) has commissioned a pulverised coal injection (PCI) plant at is manufacturing unit in the southern state of Karnataka, a company statement said on Thursday, April 4.

The PCI plant is equipped with advanced automation and control system and, with its utilisation with pulverised coal as part of fuel for the mini blast furnaces, KFIL will reduce its coke consumption and achieve fuel cost savings, thereby reducing the overall production cost, the company said.

The manufacturing facilities in Karnataka and Maharashtra have the capability of producing a range of products that include grey iron castings up to 300 kg pieces, it said.

The company also produces various grades of pig iron such as SG iron grade, basic steel grade and foundry grade, it added.