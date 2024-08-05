 |  Login 
India’s JSW Steel seeks to surrender iron ore mine in Odisha

Monday, 05 August 2024 14:57:12 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Steel Limited has given notice seeking to surrender the Jajang iron ore block in Odisha, according to a regulatory filing on Monday, August 5.

The company had acquired the iron ore block in 2020 through competitive bidding at a government-held auction of iron ore mines.

The company said in the notice that it is seeking to surrender the iron ore mine owing to uneconomic operations.

The proposal to surrender the asset is subject to requisition sanctions from the government authorities, JSW Steel said in the filing.


