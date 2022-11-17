India’s JSW Steel gets mandatory public approval for iron ore mine expansion

Thursday, 17 November 2022 11:34:59 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited has secured approval at a public hearing mandatory prior to securing environmental clearance for expansion of its Nuagaon iron ore mine in the eastern state of Odisha, a government official said on Thursday, November 17.

The public hearing was conducted by officials from the state pollution control board and government where locals unanimously approved expansion of the iron ore mine.

JSW Steel Limited proposes to conduct an environmental assessment report for production of 20 million mt per year of iron ore from the mine, a 30 million mt per year capacity screening and beneficiation plant, and a 30 million mt per year capacity slurry pipeline.