India’s JSW Steel forms JV with Andhra Pradesh mining arm to develop iron ore project

India’s JSW Steel Limited and the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Limited (APMDCL), the mining arm of the government of Andhra Pradesh, have formed a joint venture for the development of the Konijedu Marlapadu Integrated Iron Ore Project in the state of Andhra Pradesh, a company statement said on Thursday, August 28.

The joint venture - APJSW Private Limited - will undertake a $122 million project to develop the project for mining of low-grade iron ore and a beneficiation plant for the production of 1.3 million mt per year of iron ore concentrates, the statement said.

JSW Steel Limited will hold a stake of 89 percent in the JV, while APMDCL will hold an 11 percent stake.

JSW Steel is expected to gain a cost advantage from sourcing iron ore concentrate from the project and reduce its reliance on imports, the statement added.