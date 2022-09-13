India’s JSW Steel and SMS Group ink pact to decarbonize steelmaking operations

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 15:03:01 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with engineering and technology major, Germany-based SMS Group, to explore multiple solutions and technologies to reduce carbon emission from the former’s steelmaking facilities in India, a statement of JSW Steel said on Tuesday, September 13.

To achieve the task of decarbonization at various JSW Steel plants, the SMS group will use their expertise and experience in metallurgy, industrial processes and digitalization and provide its technology design, engineering consultancy and commissioning for executing various projects, the statement said.

JSW Steel, for its part, will make available at its plants support like raw materials, consumables and manpower to SMS Group for exploring solutions for the implementation of general decarbonization projects, the company said.

“While the steel industry accounts for 0.7 percent of the world’s economic output, the industry also contributes seven percent towards global emissions. We need a new transformative approach focused on a green steel vision. With our technology partner SMS Group, we are on our way to turning metals green in the world,” JSW Steel chairman Sajjan Jindal said.

“Our knowhow and experience in metallurgy combined with our digital expertise and plant technology consultancy enable SMS group and JSW Steel to create a greener metals industry,” SMS Group chairman, Burkhard Dahmen said in the statement.