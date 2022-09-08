﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSW Group to invest $506 million in steel, cement, paints e-commerce platform

Thursday, 08 September 2022 11:39:51 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Group will invest an estimated $506 million over the next five years in its e-commerce platform - JSW One Platform - to make it “an Amazon of building materials” such as steel, cement and paints manufactured by its various group companies, a company official said on Thursday, September 8.

The aim is to service demand for steel, cement and paints from small and medium-scale enterprises with the most efficient costs and deliveries.

Parth Jindal, director of JSW One, said that, since start of the e-commerce platform 14 months ago, it has achieved a gross merchandise value (GMV) of around $127 million and is poised to grow to $380 million by the end of the current fiscal year and to $1 billion by the end of the fiscal year 2023-24.

He said that the platform expects 50 percent of sales from new customers that JSW did not have access to.

Mr. Jindal said that each transaction value for steel on the platform was for 15 mt and that JSW Steel never had customers who bought such small volumes, which is a clear indication that JSW One offers the opportunity to serve any kind of customers irrespective of order size.

Jindal said that currently 60 percent of the GMV of the platform was accounted for by steel and about 15 percent of the GMV will come from non-JSW brands by the end of 2023-24.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Trading JSW Steel 

Similar articles

India increases import duty on flat steel products

16 Mar | Steel News

US DOC initiates investigations on standard pipe from four countries

23 Nov | Steel News

US DOC leaves duties on Indian hot rolled coil unchanged

07 Oct | Steel News

US DOC makes final decision on hot rolled sheet from India

20 Jul | Steel News

US DOC begins review of steel products with May anniversary date

29 Jun | Steel News

US DOC issues preliminary AD results of certain HR products from India

13 Jan | Steel News

US DOC revises AD margin on certain HR flat products exported by India’s JSW Steel

22 Dec | Steel News

India increases import duty on flat steel products

16 Mar | Steel News

US DOC initiates investigations on standard pipe from four countries

23 Nov | Steel News

US DOC leaves duties on Indian hot rolled coil unchanged

07 Oct | Steel News