India’s JSW Energy starts operating green hydrogen plant, supplies JSW Steel mill

Tuesday, 11 November 2025 14:48:34 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSW Energy Limited has commenced operations of the country’s largest green hydrogen plant, a company statement said on Tuesday, November 11.

The green hydrogen plant located next to JSW Steel Limited’s Vijayanagar steel mill in southern state of Karnataka will supply green hydrogen directly to the steelmaker’s direct reduction unit, the statement said.

This will help produce low-carbon steel, reducing the industry's dependence on fossil fuels, it said. 

Under a seven-year off-take agreement, JSW Energy will provide 3,800 mt per year of green hydrogen and 30,000 mt per year of green oxygen to JSW Steel.

The company said this is part of its 6,800 mt per year allocation under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) program run by the Indian government’s Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The company has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with JSW Steel to gradually increase supply to 85,000-90,000 mt per year of green hydrogen and 720,000 mt per year of green oxygen by 2030.


Tags: India Indian Subcon 

