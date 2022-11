Wednesday, 16 November 2022 14:44:10 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Ispat Special Products Limited (JISPL), a JSW Steel Limited group company, has restarted operations at the blast furnace at its mill in the central state of Chhattisgarh after maintenance, a company statement said on Wednesday, November 16.

It said that the steel melt shop (SMS) and the sinter plant have also been brought back into operation.

JISPL produces special steel products like seamless tubes, auto grade steel for components, and high-speed steel rails.