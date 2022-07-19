﻿
India’s Jindal Stainless secures approved supplier status for railway project

Tuesday, 19 July 2022
       

Indian steel producer Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has secured approved supplier status from national transporter Indian Railways (IR) for construction of a 272 km tunnel rail link in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, a company statement said on Tuesday, July 19.

Under the agreement, JSL will supply 3,500 mt of stainless steel for the construction of the tunnel rail link, the statement said.

The company said that the supply would be for EN 1.4404/316L grade of dual certification stainless with 2B finish and would be the first-ever application of ‘stainless steel cable trays’ in the construction of a railway project to be implemented at the highest altitude in the country.


