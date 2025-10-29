India’s industrial growth moderates to 4% in September 2025, a four-month low

India’s industrial production growth as measured by Index of Industrial Production (IIP) has been recorded at four percent in September 2025, a four-month low, according to data released by the government on Wednesday, October 29.

The growth in industrial production was 4.1 percent in August and 3.2 percent in September.

The data showed growth in manufacturing output - which makes up about 78 percent of the index - increased to 4.8 percent in September from 3.8 percent in August. However, the mining sector witnessed a drop of 0.4 percent and electricity growth moderated to 3.1 percent in September from 4.1 percent in the previous month.