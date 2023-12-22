﻿
English
India’s GPIL secure environmental clearance for smelting capacity expansion

Friday, 22 December 2023
       

India’s Godavari Power and Ispat Limited, an integrated steel mill and pellet plant operator has been granted environmental approval to ramp up capacity of its steel smelting shop (SMS) to 525,000 mt per year from 400,000 mt per year at present, a company statement said on Friday, December 22.

The company said that following the expansion of the SMS, the entire volume of sponge iron produced at its mill at Chhattisgarh in central state will be used for captive consumption.

The additional power required to operate the higher capacity in SMS plant, will be met from additional power being generated from recently commissioned higher efficiency power generating turbine, the company said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

