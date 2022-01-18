India’s FIMI seeks lifting of ban on iron ore exports from Karnataka

Tuesday, 18 January 2022 11:36:43 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI), the apex representative body of Indian miners, has sought the lifting of the ban on iron ore exports from the southern state of Karnataka, the federation said in a communication to the Ministry of Mines on Tuesday, January 18.

The federation pointed out that Karnataka is the only iron ore-bearing state in the country from which exports are not permitted, adding that the ban on exports imposed by order of the Supreme Court ten years ago has become redundant in view of changes in ground conditions and the market.

According to FIMI, the industry could bring iron ore into Karnataka from any other state, even through imports, while large amounts of ore mined within the state remain unsold and no overseas sales are permitted either.

Production of iron ore in Karnataka is around 43 million mt and demand is about 37 million mt per year, leaving large volumes unsold with no export window.