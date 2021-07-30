India’s DGTR launches ‘sunset review’ on AD duty on import of wire rod from China

Friday, 30 July 2021 11:22:38 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Directorate of General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has launched ‘sunset review’ for existing antidumping (AD) duties on alloy and non-alloy steel wire rod imports from China, a government official said on Friday quoting from an official notification.

He said that AD duties on wire rod imports from China was imposed by the department of revenue of the Indian government in 2017 and was slated to expire in 2022. But domestic producers led by government steel companies like Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) and private sector steel producer JSW Limited in a petition before DGTR have claimed dumping of the product from China continues despite levy of the tariff barrier and that the AD duty should be extended beyond 2022.

DGTR in its notice said that based on ‘prima facie evidence, there is likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to domestic industry’ and detailed investigations are required to establish the same and take a final decision of continuation of the present levy.

In 2017, AD duty ranging $535-546/mt was imposed on imports of wire rod from China for a period of five years.