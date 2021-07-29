﻿
India’s DGTR launches ‘sunset review’ investigations into AD duty on color coated flat steel product imports from China, EU

Thursday, 29 July 2021 12:19:17 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Director General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has issued a notice to commence ‘sunset review’ of antidumping duties currently in force on imports of color coated or pre-painted flat steel, and alloy and non-alloy products imported from China and European Union (EU), a government official said on Thursday, July 29, quoting from the notice issued.

He said that antidumping duties on such imports were first levied in 2017 and valid until January 10, 2022 but domestic producers of color coated and pre-painted flat steel products had sought a review seeking continuation of the AD rate, as dumping of these items continues despite the tariff barriers in place.

The petition seeking sunset review has been submitted by Indian Steel Association (ISA) on behalf of domestic producers like JSW Steel Coated Products Limited and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS).

In 2017, based on investigations done by DGTR, the Indian government’s department of revenue had imposed AD duty on the imports at $822/mt for all such products originating from China and EU.


