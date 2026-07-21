 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s core sector output rises 5% in June 2026, fastest in five months

Tuesday, 21 July 2026 10:13:34 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s nine infrastructure industries designated as ‘core sector’ recorded a growth of five percent year on year in June 2026, the fastest increase rate in five months, according to government data released on Tuesday, July 21.

Traditionally, the eight core industries are coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizer, steel, cement and electricity, while in the new series iron ore has been added to the list.

 The data also marked the debut of a revised Index of Core Industries with the base year 2022-23, replacing the older 2011-12 series.

The government said that iron ore was the standout performer in its debut on the index, surging 43.9 percent year on year in June 2026.

This was followed by electricity and cement, both up 9.8 percent. Growth of steel output slowed to 4.6 percent in June, from 5.1 percent in the previous month. 

Coal edged up 1.4 percent from a contraction of 9.5 percent in May owing to monsoon rains.

However, natural gas output fell 7.4 percent, crude oil declined 4.2 percent, refinery products dropped 4.7 percent, and fertilizer production slipped 3.3 percent, all year on year.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-India HRC prices decline further in deals, trading activity still insufficient

21 Jul | Flats and Slab

Local Indian rebar prices show mixed trend amid negative outlook stretching beyond monsoon season

21 Jul | Longs and Billet

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 30, 2026

21 Jul | Longs and Billet

Local Indian CRC prices stable, negative outlook likely to stretch beyond monsoon season

20 Jul | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC trade prices inch down as inventories higher than normal

20 Jul | Flats and Slab

NMDC sells over 70,000 mt iron ore at Chhattisgarh auctions

20 Jul | Steel News

India’s RINL floats three more export tenders for 90,000 mt of billet for July-August shipment

20 Jul | Longs and Billet

SAIL awards Mecon Limited consultancy services contract for expansion project

20 Jul | Steel News

India-based JSW Steel’s consolidated net profit up 113 percent in Q1 FY 2026-27

17 Jul | Steel News

Ex-India pellet trade gains momentum, prices rise on stronger Chinese buying, tighter supply

17 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials