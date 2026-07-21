India’s core sector output rises 5% in June 2026, fastest in five months

India’s nine infrastructure industries designated as ‘core sector’ recorded a growth of five percent year on year in June 2026, the fastest increase rate in five months, according to government data released on Tuesday, July 21.

Traditionally, the eight core industries are coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizer, steel, cement and electricity, while in the new series iron ore has been added to the list.

The data also marked the debut of a revised Index of Core Industries with the base year 2022-23, replacing the older 2011-12 series.

The government said that iron ore was the standout performer in its debut on the index, surging 43.9 percent year on year in June 2026.

This was followed by electricity and cement, both up 9.8 percent. Growth of steel output slowed to 4.6 percent in June, from 5.1 percent in the previous month.

Coal edged up 1.4 percent from a contraction of 9.5 percent in May owing to monsoon rains.

However, natural gas output fell 7.4 percent, crude oil declined 4.2 percent, refinery products dropped 4.7 percent, and fertilizer production slipped 3.3 percent, all year on year.