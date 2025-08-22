India’s core sector industries show two percent growth in July

India’s eight industries designated as ‘core industries’ recorded a growth of two percent in July 2025, a marginal rise from the previous month of June, according to government data released on Friday, August 22.

The data showed that coal production declined by 12.3 percent in July compared to a fall of 6.8 percent in June, while refinery products fell one percent in July after posting a growth of 3.4 percent in June.

Crude oil and natural gas outputs also continued to shrink, by 1.3 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

On the positive side, steel production was up 12.8 percent in July against 9.7 percent in June, cement was up 11.7 percent compared to 8.2 percent, and fertilizer output increased by two percent in July after a decline of 1.2 percent in June.

Electricity generation showed a marginal gain of 0.5 percent in July, following a decline of 1.2 percent in June, the data showed.