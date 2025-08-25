India’s BMW Industries to invest $92 million to construct new cold rolling mill

Indian steel producer BMW Industries Limited will invest an estimated $92 million to construct a 0.5 million mt per year capacity cold rolling mill in the eastern state of Jharkhand, a company statement said on Monday, August 25.

It will produce colour-coated materials and advanced alloy/non-alloy coated products, which find applications in industries like the infrastructure, construction, automobile, renewables and defense sectors, it said.



The company aims to start the production of color-coated products from the third quarter of the current 2025-26 fiscal year and revenues from this segment will start from the fourth quarter, it said.

Production of advanced non-alloy coated products will commence from the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2026-27, it added.

BMW Industries currently manufactures rebars, pipes and tubes, and cold rolled and galvanized products.