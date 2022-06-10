India’s AMNS orders coupled pickling line and tandem cold mill

Friday, 10 June 2022 12:37:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply a coupled pickling line and tandem cold mill (PLTCM) to India-based ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) for the latter’s site in Hazira, Gujarat, in the western part of the country.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned by July 2024.

With an annual rated capacity of 1.92 million mt, the new PLTCM will be set to produce steel grades for the automotive industry, as AMNS plans to expand in order to meet the country’s rapidly growing need for steel.

The existing hot strip mill will supply hot rolled coils to the new PLTCM line. After pickling, the coil will either be processed as hot rolled pickled and oiled steel or sent to the tandem cold mill for cold rolling. The tandem cold mill is designed to produce steel grades ranging in width from 900 mm to 1,890 mm.