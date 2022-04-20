Indian steel ministry directs government mills to raise capacity by 80% by 2030

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 11:39:29 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s ministry of steel has directed government-run steel mills to hike capacity by at least 80 percent to 45 million mt per year by 2030, up from 25 million mt per year at present, a ministry statement said on Wednesday, April 20.

The ministry directive followed a review meeting on capital expenditure of government steel producers Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) and NMDC Limited.

Iron ore miner NMDC Limited is scheduled to start commercial production from its greenfield 3 million mt per year mill within the next few months.

“Based on the present assessment, the government is confident of reaching a total domestic steel production capacity of 300 mt per year by 2030-31. Most of the capacity expansion comes through brownfield and some greenfield expansion which may come from 2025-30,” a statement issued after the meeting said.