Wednesday, 27 December 2023 12:03:52 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of the northeastern Indian state of Assam has put one iron ore block up for auction, government officials said on Tuesday, December 27.

The officials said that the block has been put up for bidding by the Assam Mineral Development Corporation Limited, the mining arm of the Assam government.

The Chandardinga iron ore block has an estimated reserve of 18.29 million mt.

The last date for submission of bids for a mining lease has been set for January 24, 2024.