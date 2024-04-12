Indian Railways awards steel supply contracts worth $191 million to local mills

Friday, 12 April 2024 13:04:36 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Governmen-run national transporter, Indian Railways (IR) has placed steel procurement contracts worth $191 million with large domestic steel mills, according to a government statement on Friday.

It said that domestic steel companies like Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS), Tata Steel Limited and Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) were awarded the supply contracts.

Under the contracts, the mills would be supplying IR with products like mild steel, corten steel, plates and cold rolled coils and stainless steel sheets and plates.

The procured steel products would be used by IR for the manufacture of railway wagons, coaches and bridges by its eight manufacturing units located across the country.