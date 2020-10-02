Indian passenger car sales revival gains momentum in September

Friday, 02 October 2020 15:14:12 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales in September this year showed a continued revival and a positive outlook for festival sales over the next two months, data collated from major automobile producers showed.

According to figures released by large automobile manufacturers, passenger car sales in September by Maruti Suzuki Limited, the country’s largest passenger car maker in terms of market shares, was reported at 152,608 units, up 32.2 percent from the corresponding month of the previous year.

The second-largest passenger car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), reported sales of 50,313 units, up 23.6 percent year on year. Its affiliate, Kia Motors, reported sales of 18,676 units, up 147 percent year on year.

Tata Motors has reported September sales of 106,888 units, up 13 percent, while Honda Motors Limited sold 10,199 units, up 9.7 percent, both year on year.

“The green shoots of recovery are clearly visible with sales improving month on month as well as year on year, Tarun Garg, director, sales and marketing of HMIL, said in a statement.

“The Indian auto market is recovering at a better than expected pace and we are progressing as per our defined plans,” Kookhyun Shim, managing director of Kia Motors, said.