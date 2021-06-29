India seeks consultation on EU extension of safeguard measures on steel imports

Tuesday, 29 June 2021 10:54:49 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government has sought consultations with the European Union (EU) to seek an explanation regarding the latter extending safeguards on steel imports into the region for three years, an Indian government official said on Tuesday, June 29.

The officials said that the issue could also be raised at the WTO, depending on the outcome of consultations with the EU.

The official said that the safeguard measures on imports of steel beyond June 30 for a period of three years as proposed by the EU will act as a barrier to Indian steel exports to the region for the next three years.

The proposed safeguard measures which comprise a tariff rate quota per product category beyond which an additional import duty of 25 percent will be applicable will adversely affect Indian exporting steel mills as India is not in the list of exempted countries, the official said.

In a communication to the EU and the WTO, the Indian government has sought consultations to review information provided under Article 12.2 related to injury suffered by industry, to have an exchange of views on the measures, and to reach an understanding on the ways to achieve objectives of extensions of concessions to exporting countries affected by the measures.