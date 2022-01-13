﻿
English
India RSTL inks deal with Huihai Group for steel tube supply to Nigeria

Thursday, 13 January 2022 13:30:19 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Rama Steel Tubes Limited (RSTL) has signed an agreement with Huihai Group, Hong Kong, for exclusive supplies of 15,000 mt of steel tubes per annum to Nigeria, a statement issued by TSTL said on Thursday, January 13.

“RSTL has a strong track record of being associated with many projects in Nigeria. Keeping up with our vision to cater to large-scale infrastructure projects in Nigeria, RSTL has now signed a new annual supply contract with Huihai Group, Hong Kong, for supply 15,000 mt of steel tubes a year for Nigerian projects,” the statement said.

“The contract is an exclusive arrangement for only the Nigerian region and the total market size for these specialized steel tubes in that country is about 50,000 mt per year. Eventually, we are expecting to grow our market shares in the coming years for these high-margin accretive products,” the statement said.


