 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India...

India proposes reverse charge mechanism for GST on metal scrap

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 15:15:04 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s governing council for the Goods and Service Tax (GST) has recommended the introduction of a reverse charge mechanism for the levy on ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap, a government official said on Tuesday, September 10.

Under current GST rules, usually the seller charges the buyer a tax, but under the reverse charge mechanism the buyer will be liable to pay the tax directly to the government.

The council after a meeting said that, if a business is selling metal scrap and is not registered for the GST, it will not need to charge the buyer for a tax. The buyer on the hand who is registered for the GST will then pay the tax directly to the government.

The provision of the reverse charge mechanism states that an unregistered metal scrap seller, with sales exceeding a certain limit, will need to register for the GST. After registration, the same RCM rules mentioned above will apply.

Industry sources said that the new provision is likely to negatively impact large scrap-based steel mills which are buyers of ferrous scrap and they will now be liable to pay the GST. On the other hand, smaller sellers of ferrous scrap will benefit from not having to deal with registration for the GST, collecting the tax and complying with depositing the same with the government.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Ex-US scrap prices in Turkey still at $370/mt CFR, ex-EU prices rise slightly

10 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

US Northeast September scrap prices sideways to August on solid demand for US export scrap

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

US Ohio Valley September scrap prices settle sideways to down $20/gt amid low finished steel prices

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Boston dock delivered P&S scrap prices updated for September

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Dock delivered prices for HMS I/II scrap in New York updated for September

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Dock delivered prices for P&S scrap in New York updated for September

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Boston dock delivered HMS I/II 80:20 scrap prices updated for September

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Philadelphia dock delivered HMS I/II 80:20 scrap prices updated for September

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

P&S dock delivered scrap prices in Philadelphia updated for September

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang cuts its scrap purchase price by $4.2/mt

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials