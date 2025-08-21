 |  Login 
India launches new round of coal block auctions for user industries

Thursday, 21 August 2025 15:51:36 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s ministry of coal announced the launch of 13th round of auctions of coal blocks for user industries of steel, cement and power, according to a ministry statement on Thursday, August 21.

The upcoming 13th round will continue to offer mines with the most liberal terms, promoting ease of doing business and attracting investments from a diverse set of stakeholders, it said.

The latest round of auctions will offer a fresh set of coal mines for auction, covering both fully explored and partially explored blocks, attracting diverse participation from experienced miners, new entrants, and technology-driven enterprises, the statement said.

According to the ministry, “Coal Mine Development and Production Agreements (CMPDA)” will be signed for 11 coal mines successfully allocated in the previous rounds of auctions.


