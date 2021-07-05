India launches AD probe on electro-galvanized steel imports from three countries

Monday, 05 July 2021 11:28:28 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) has launched an antidumping investigation into imports of electro-galvanized steel from South Korea, Japan and Singapore, a government official said on Monday, July 5, citing an official notification.

The investigation has been launched by DGTR on the basis of a complaint filed by American Precoat Specialty Private Limited and on prima facie evidence provided by the complainant, the trade remedy authority decided that it warranted a detailed investigation.

The investigation period will be from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, the DGTR notification said.

According to the notifications, the imported products to be investigated for dumping are electro-galvanized steel whether coated or not, passivated, pre-treated, pre-painted, color coated, thin organic coated, chromated, phosphate, printed, corrugated or non-corrugated.