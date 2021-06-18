﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India halts iron ore exports to Japan and S. Korea under bi-lateral LTAs

Friday, 18 June 2021 12:21:47 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s long-term agreements (LTAs) with Japan and South Korea for supply of iron ore which expired on March 31, 2021, will not be renewed owing to the shortage of the raw material in the domestic market, government sources said on Friday, June 18.

The sources said that the LTAs for supplies of iron ore to Japan and South Korea had been a bi-lateral arrangement between the countries in practice for the past several decades under which India agreed to supply pre-determined volumes of the raw material at concessional prices and a lower export duty of 10 percent against the 30 percent applicable for overseas shipments through normal market channels.

According to the sources, in view of falling production of iron ore in key producing states like Odisha, shortages of raw material available in the domestic market and expansion plans of domestic steel mills, the bi-lateral practice of LTA supply contracts with Japan and South Korea will be discontinued.

Until now state-run miner NMDC Limited had acted as the nodal agency to implement the LTAs negotiated bilaterally between India and Japan and South Korea. In the fiscal year 2020-21, under the LTAs NMDC had exported about 2.4 million mt of iron ore to these two countries.


Tags: iron ore  raw mat  India  Indian Subcon  NMDC  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Jun

Mills in Chhattisgarh seek invocation of pre-emption rights to prevent iron ore leaving the state
10  Jun

Chhattisgarh government to auction 16 iron ore and limestone blocks
08  Jun

Odisha sponge iron plants seeks pre-emption right for preferential sourcing of iron ore
07  Jun

India’s NMDC keeps iron ore lumps and fines stable for June delivery
03  Jun

India’s NMDC achieves 21.83% rise in iron ore output in May