India extends preference policy for domestic steel for government tenders

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 15:29:47 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government has extended its policy of providing domestically manufactured steel products for government projects by six months with effect from May 29, 2024, a government notification said on Wednesday, March 13.

According to a statement issued by the government, the preference policy will be applicable in the case of steel procured against all government tenders.

The preference policy in place had been scheduled to expire in May 2024.

Government sources pointed out exemptions to the policy enabling imports could only be granted on a case-by-case basis, with an applicant procurer justifying that the grade of steel required was not available from domestic producers.