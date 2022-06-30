India extends AD probe on electrogalvanized steel from three countries

Thursday, 30 June 2022 14:58:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

India’s Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) has announced that it has extended the deadline of its antidumping (AD) duty investigation on electrogalvanized steel imported from South Korea, Japan and Singapore until July 27, 2022.

The investigation was launched on June 28, 2021, upon the application lodged by local producer American Precoat Speciality Private Limited, and covers the period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210, 7212, 7225 and 7226.