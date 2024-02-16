India declares iron and steel sector as public utility, trade unions oppose move

Friday, 16 February 2024 17:17:13 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government has declared the domestic iron and steel industry as a “public utility” for the next six months, according to a statement issued by the government on Friday, February 16.

A public utility service refers to an industry or service considered essential for the community’s well-being and functioning. These services are deemed so critical that disruptions or stoppages can extensively impact public life and cause hardship.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment issued a notification invoking the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, declaring iron and steel industry as a public utility and the need to maintain uninterrupted services in this sector.

“The central government hereby declares the services engaged in the iron and steel industry to be a public utility service for the purposes of the said Act for a further period of six months with effect from February 17, 2024,” the notification said.

The decision to restrict workers’ ability to strike came a day before labour unions called for a nationwide strike on February 16.

In all industries, trade unions are required to give notice of 15 days or more before commencing a strike. However, any strike on public utility services is prohibited.

The move of the government to declare the iron and steel sector as a public utility has been sharply criticized by trade unions as a move to curb workers’ right to strike.

“The move is a government response to several organisations issuing strike notices. The current notice marks the beginning of a series of upcoming strikes. It reflects the government’s strategy to curtail workers’ rights,” Amarjeet Kaur of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) said.

“Earlier, governments used to only give warnings, but this government wants to penalise workers,” she said.