Tuesday, 30 August 2022 09:53:42 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India and Canada will commence negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in September, a government official here said on Tuesday, August 30.

He said that one round of talks on FTA had been held in March after a gap of 10 years.

Canada is India’s fourth largest trading partner and both countries realize that there is great trade potential and hence negotiations on an FTA is being restarted after a lull, he said.