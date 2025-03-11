 |  Login 
India-based NMDC Limited’s production impacted by workers’ protests

Tuesday, 11 March 2025 09:54:31 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited is facing a slowdown in operations in the face of ‘work-to-rule’ protests by trade unions representing workers, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, March 11.

A work-to-rule protest involves workers adhering strictly to official procedures, which reduces production without halting work completely.

NMDC said that trade unions had initiated a slowdown in operations as part of the ongoing wage settlement dispute.

The company added that conciliation proceedings before the Chief Labour Commissioner in New Delhi are scheduled for March 17, 2025.

Despite the ongoing protests, NMDC is working to resolve the issue and resume normal production. However, the protest has led to a 30-40 percent reduction in daily production at its iron ore projects in the Kirandul, Bacheli, and Donimalai complexes, the company said.

NMDC stated that its assets are fully insured and that the financial impact of the strike is currently negligible. 


