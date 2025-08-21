 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India-based...

India-based JSW Steel’s subsidiary declared winning bidder for coal block at auction

Thursday, 21 August 2025 15:52:29 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited’s wholly-owned subsidiary Mivaan Steel has been declared the successful bidder for the Rajgamar Dipside coal block in Chhattisgarh state at the 12th round of auction concluded recently, a company statement said on Thursday, August 21

The auction was conducted by the ministry of coal on July 30, 2025, and Mivaan Steel will take all requisite steps as per the tender document to obtain a letter of intent and all statutory clearances, execute the Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement, (CMDPA) and start mining operations, it said.


Tags: India Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

India launches new round of coal block auctions for user industries

21 Aug | Steel News

India’s LEML emerges as winning bidder for coking coal blocks

21 Aug | Steel News

India to expand use of steel slag in road construction

20 Aug | Steel News

India’s safeguard duty on steel imports to ‘severely hurt’ domestic automobile industry

20 Aug | Steel News

India’s RINL privatizing and outsourcing key operational and service functions

19 Aug | Steel News

India’s KIOCL Limited plans annual iron ore pellet supplies to RINL

19 Aug | Steel News

India’s DGTR recommends safeguard duty for three years on imports of certain flat steel products

18 Aug | Steel News

JSW Steel and POSCO Group ink advance agreement to construct greenfield steel mill in India

18 Aug | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited sets iron ore output target of 55 million mt for FY 2025-26

18 Aug | Steel News

Global View on HRC: Ups and downs in China result in absence of common trend

15 Aug | Flats and Slab