India-based JSW Steel’s subsidiary declared winning bidder for coal block at auction

India’s JSW Steel Limited’s wholly-owned subsidiary Mivaan Steel has been declared the successful bidder for the Rajgamar Dipside coal block in Chhattisgarh state at the 12th round of auction concluded recently, a company statement said on Thursday, August 21

The auction was conducted by the ministry of coal on July 30, 2025, and Mivaan Steel will take all requisite steps as per the tender document to obtain a letter of intent and all statutory clearances, execute the Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement, (CMDPA) and start mining operations, it said.