﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India and UK to start FTA negotiations on November 1

Thursday, 16 September 2021 11:31:54 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India and the UK will commence formal negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on November 1, 2021, setting a target of March 2022 to frame an “interim early harvest agreement”, an Indian government statement said on Thursday, September 16.

The interim trade pact will involve early tariff or market access concessions on certain key “high priority products and services”, India’s ministry of commerce said in the statement.

The India-UK Business Council in a pre-FTA submission to the UK government has sought measures to ensure tax parity between the UK and Indian businesses and lower tariffs.

The council has also pitched for curbing non-tariff barriers to goods trade by aligning standards and “simplifying burdensome and costly customs procedures” and steps such as “protection and alignment of data protection rules to enable digitally-driven future-focused” industries.


Tags: steelmaking  quotas & duties  India  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17 Sep

India’s DGTR recommends continuation of AD duty on alloy, non-alloy HRC from six countries
17 Sep

India’s DGTR recommends continuation of AD duty on CRC from four countries
14 Sep

India starts AD probe on ex-China stainless seamless pipes, tubes
10 Sep

SAIL starts ‘land bank study’ to expand steelmaking capacity to 50 million mt per year by 2030
08 Sep

India’s JSW sees five percent increase in crude steel output in August