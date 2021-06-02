﻿
English
India allows use of oxygen by select industries on temporary basis

Wednesday, 02 June 2021 11:58:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government has allowed the use of oxygen by select industries “on temporary basis, subject to ensuring adequate supplies to hospital and medical purposes”, a government notification said on Tuesday, June 2.

According to the notifications, use of oxygen will be permitted on temporary basis by continuous process plants, steel mills, refineries, aluminium processors, small and medium-scale industrial units requiring oxygen for export production and food processing.

Last month, the central government had banned use of oxygen for industrial use to ensure higher-volume supplies for medical purposes.


