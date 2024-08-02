 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Illegal...

Illegal blockade in ArcelorMittal Mexico impacts EBITDA for Q2

Friday, 02 August 2024 11:03:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The illegal 57-day blockade of part of the ArcelorMittal facilities in Mexico by the Mining Union of Congressman Napoleón Gómez Urrutia impacted an 11.7 percent reduction in steel shipments, a reduction of $185 million in billing and a loss of $100 million in EBITDA, according to ArcelorMittal's global quarterly report, analyzed by SteelOrbis.

“Sales in 2Q 2024 decreased by 5.5 percent to $3.2 billion, as compared to $3.3 billion in 1Q 2024 primarily on account of a 11.7 percent decrease in steel shipments, primarily flat products, impacted by an illegal blockade at our Mexican operations,” ArcelorMittal informed its investors on the stock exchanges of New York, Amsterdam, Paris, Luxembourg and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia.

That 5.5 percent reduction is equivalent to $185 million, according to figures reviewed by SteelOrbis.

From May 24 to July 19, the Mining Union blocked a blast furnace and a mining complex of the company in the western city of Lázaro Cárdenas, in the Mexican state of Michoacán.

“The impact is an estimated loss of approximately 0.4 million mt in volume and $0.1 billion EBITDA in 2Q 2024,” the company reported.

The impact on the volume coincides with the 375,000 mt that SteelOrbis reported in the follow-up to the blockade of unionized workers in Mexico.


Tags: Mexico North America Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal Mexico blast furnace will restart in 2 months

25 Jul | Steel News

Mining Union broadens demand for protection against ArcelorMittal Mexico

16 Jul | Steel News

Due to illegal blockade ArcelorMittal Mexico will fire 1,224 unionized workers

05 Jul | Steel News

New judicial setback to blockage of ArcelorMittal Mexico facilities

03 Jul | Steel News

Mining union rejects solution, ArcelorMittal México warns of “serious effects”

02 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal wins ruling against blockade, union may escalate conflict

20 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Spain requests sunset review for Mexico’s CVD on I and H beams

20 Jun | Steel News

Union blockade of ArcelorMittal Mexico continues in court

14 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal recognizes “million-dollar” losses due to blast furnace blockage in Mexico

13 Jun | Steel News

Canacero condemns illegal union blockade at ArcelorMittal Mexico

11 Jun | Steel News