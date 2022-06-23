﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Hyundai Steel temporarily halts two EAFs to reduce inventory

Thursday, 23 June 2022 16:06:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korea-based steelmaker Hyundai Steel has decided to temporarily suspend the operation of two electric arc furnaces, at its Incheon and Pohang plants, according to local media reports.

The company’s 120-ton electric arc furnace at the Incheon plant will be halted during June 20-29, while its 100-ton electric arc furnace at the Pohang plant will be shut down during June 20-27.

The suspension decision was taken due to the higher product inventories as a result of the eight days of the South Korean truck drivers’ strike, which began on June 7. The company plans to decrease its inventory during the period of suspension of the electric arc furnaces, SteelOrbis understands.


Tags: Korea S. Southeast Asia Production Hyundai  

Similar articles

Hyundai Steel develops mass production of premium hot stamping steel

15 Feb | Steel News

Hyundai Steel reports higher net profit for 2021, expects global demand to rise

27 Jan | Steel News

Hyundai Motor plans to produce semiconductor chips amid supply shortage

20 Oct | Steel News

Hyundai Steel first in S. Korea to get hot stamping license from ArcelorMittal

27 Aug | Steel News

South Korean steelmakers halt overseas operations

31 Mar | Steel News

Hyundai Steel to supply new I-beams from October

19 Sep | Steel News

Thick plate inventories at South Korean mills hit record high at end July

15 Sep | Steel News

Hyundai Steel orders construction and expansion of heavy plate mills

29 Jun | Steel News

Hyundai Steel develops mass production of premium hot stamping steel

15 Feb | Steel News

Hyundai Steel reports higher net profit for 2021, expects global demand to rise

27 Jan | Steel News