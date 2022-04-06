﻿
Hunan Valin Steel’s operation in Q1 better than in Q4 last year

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 11:14:08 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has stated that demand for steel was quite good in the first quarter this year, contributing to its fairly full order books and better operations in the given period compared to the fourth quarter last year.

In terms of steel plate, in the first quarter demand from the shipbuilding, wind power, automobile and bridge building sectors was good, while demand from the machinery and heavy truck sectors was weaker than in the same period last year. Demand for longs was better than in the fourth quarter last year amid the government policy aimed at boosting the real estate industry.


