Thursday, 28 January 2021 11:59:13 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has announced that its net profit for 2020 is expected to amount to RMB 6.2-6.5 billion ($0.96-1.0 billion), up 43.46-48.02 percent year on year.

The company produced 25.16 million mt of finished steel in 2020, up 9.95 percent year on year.