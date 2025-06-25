Huaxinyuan Steel’s two 700,000 mt HR lines successfully run hot load test

The hot load test runs of Shanxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Huaxinyuan Steel’s two 700,000 mt hot rolling production lines have been successfully carried out.

The project adopts first-class equipment and continuous casting and direct rolling process technology, while equipped with advanced information technology means and wisdom platform. The project not only has the production capability of special steel, high-quality steel and other industrial steels, but also achieves low-carbon production, intelligent management and control and high-efficiency rolling. Accordingly, the development prospects for the project are good.