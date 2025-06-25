 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Huaxinyuan...

Huaxinyuan Steel’s two 700,000 mt HR lines successfully run hot load test

Wednesday, 25 June 2025 11:32:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The hot load test runs of Shanxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Huaxinyuan Steel’s two 700,000 mt hot rolling production lines have been successfully carried out.

The project adopts first-class equipment and continuous casting and direct rolling process technology, while equipped with advanced information technology means and wisdom platform. The project not only has the production capability of special steel, high-quality steel and other industrial steels, but also achieves low-carbon production, intelligent management and control and high-efficiency rolling. Accordingly, the development prospects for the project are good.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China’s coking coal imports down seven percent in Jan-May

25 Jun | Steel News

Ex-China stainless steel prices return to stability, futures and nickel prices down

24 Jun | Flats and Slab

China’s semis exports up 75% in May from April, surge 306% in Jan-May, 2025

24 Jun | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices remained mostly stable in mid-June, 2025

24 Jun | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1.3% in mid-June, 2025

24 Jun | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices keep moving sideways

23 Jun | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese steel section prices decrease slightly again

23 Jun | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 23, 2025

23 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 26, 2025

23 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 25, 2025

20 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials