﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Latest Steel News

Huaigang Special to modernize billet caster to produce special bar quality

SMS Concast will modernize the existing six-strand billet caster of Chinese steel producer Huaigang Special Steel.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.