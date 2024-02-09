﻿
English
HRC consumption in Mexico up 35.3 percent in December

Friday, 09 February 2024 19:10:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of hot rolled sheet coils (HRC) in Mexico increased 35.3 percent, year-over-year, in December 2023, the seventh consecutive annual increase and all in double digits, with 437,000 metric tons (mt) consumed, 114,000 more than the same month in 2022, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

On the HRC production side in Mexico, in December it overtook rod production as the finished steel product with the highest production in the country, totaling 359,000 mt, 7.7 percent more. This volume is the highest in the last 19 months, only surpassed by the 362,000 mt in May 2022.

International HRC trade in Mexico increased 10.5 percent, year-over-year, to 116,000 mt in December. This increase is explained by the growth of 18.3 percent in HRC imports to 97,000 mt. Exports decreased 17.4 percent to 19,000 mt.

In the accumulated of all of 2023, consumption increased 19.7 percent to 5.10 million mt. Production increased 3.2 percent to 3.69 million mt. Trade flow increased 12.5 percent to 1.78 million mt. Exports decreased 58.9 percent to 184,000 mt and imports increased 40.7 percent to 1.59 million mt.

Industry data shows that HRC producers in Mexico are Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA, paralyzed by insolvency), Tyasa, Ternium and ArcelorMittal.


