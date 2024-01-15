HRC consumption in Mexico up 17.8 percent in November

Monday, 15 January 2024 01:39:07 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Apparent consumption of hot rolled coils (HRC) in Mexico increased in November by 17.8 percent, year-over-year, to 411,000 metric tons (mt). It is the sixth consecutive annual increase and the ninth so far this year, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis

On the HRC production side in Mexico, for the fourth consecutive month it remained in positive territory with an increase of 7.7 percent, year-over-year, to 308,000 mt in November. HRC remains the second most produced steel product, in consumption it is number one.

International HRC trade in Mexico increased 48.9 percent, year-over-year, to 131,000 in October. This increase is explained by the growth of 53.9 percent in HRC imports to 117,000 mt. Exports increased 16.7 percent to 14,000 mt.

In the accumulated January-November, consumption increased 18.5 percent to 4.66 million mt. Production increased 0.6 percent to 3.33 million mt. Trade flow increased 12.6 percent to 1.66 million mt. Exports decreased 61.2 percent to 165,000 mt and imports increased 42.6 percent to 1.49 million mt.

Industry data shows that HRC producers in Mexico are Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA, paralyzed by insolvency), Tyasa, Ternium and ArcelorMittal.