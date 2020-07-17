Helix Steel joins partnership to supply rebar to Costa Rican construction industry

Friday, 17 July 2020 19:10:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Helix Steel announced Friday a strategic partnership with Micro Fibras de Acero CR S.A., through which Helix Steel will supply Helix Micro Rebar to the Costa Rican construction industry.

Headquartered in San Jose, Costa Rica, Micro Fibras CR S.A. includes business partners Alberto Apestegui, ME, Enrique Blair, M.Sc., Ricardo Jimenez, and Campion Platt. Each partner is involved in different aspects of architecture, construction, design, and engineering. Alberto Apestegui and Enrique Blair are the partners in Apestegui + Blair Consultores who specialize in structural and seismic engineering. Ricardo Jimenez is a partner in Compañía Constructora Van der Laat y Jimenez that focuses on building industrial plants, buildings, hotels and resorts, shopping centers, and road infrastructure. Finally, Campion Platt, a world-renowned architect, and designer, who creates holistic architecture and interiors that focus on eco-friendly green homes, furniture, and textiles.

Van der Laat y Jimenez has constructed many buildings on the beaches of Costa Rica so using a product that has zinc coating is important to prevent corrosion. "Helix Micro Rebar is the only structural product in Costa Rica that is not only anti-corroding but can be applied vertically. It is also the only fiber approved for use when building concrete pumps," Enrique Blair commented.