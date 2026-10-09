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Heavy truck sales in China increase by 13 percent in January-September 2026

Friday, 09 October 2026 09:32:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, heavy truck sales (including chassis and tractors) in China amounted to 926,000 units, up 13.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

In September alone, heavy truck sales in China amounted to 95,000 units, up 10.0 percent month on month, while decreasing by 10.0 percent year on year.

In the second half of the current year, the logistics and transportation sectors have faced even greater pressure than in the first half of the year. Highway freight rates have remained sluggish, the profitability of fleet operators and owner-operators has deteriorated further, and demand for vehicle purchases has weakened. Compounding this, the high sales base from the same period last year - driven by the trade-in program for China IV trucks - and the significantly reduced stocks of China IV trucks this year have limited the stimulus effect of the trade-in policy. Consequently, heavy truck sales in September recorded a year-on-year decline.

Tags: China Far East 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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