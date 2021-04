Friday, 02 April 2021 12:21:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In March this year, heavy truck sales in China amounted to 220,000 units, up 83 percent year on year, while rising by around 86 percent month on month, constituting the highest historical level for a month of March, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

The figure for March this year exceeded the highest-ever monthly level of 191,000 units recorded in April last year.