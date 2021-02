Monday, 01 February 2021 12:01:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In January this year, heavy truck sales in China amounted to around 180,000 units, up 54 percent year on year, while rising 57.9 percent month on month, according to the data issued by a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

Since April last year up to January this year, heavy truck sales in China have hit a record level for each month.