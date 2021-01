Wednesday, 06 January 2021 11:12:35 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December last year, heavy truck sales in China amounted to around 114,000 units, up 24 percent year on year, while down 16 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider. In the full year of 2020, heavy truck sales in China totaled 1.623 million units, up 38 percent year on year.

Market analysts estimated that heavy trucks sales in China will account for 70 percent of global heavy trucks sales in 2020.